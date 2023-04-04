JEFFERSON CITY - The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Jefferson City received nearly $1.5 million in pandemic relief funding to use for emergency shelter space.
In total, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the Salvation Army Midland Division approximately $2,031,743 in funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The St. Louis County Family Haven will receive $561,060, while Center of Hope will receive $1,470,683.
The organization hopes for an overall remodel of the shelter and plans to add more family spaces, according to Director Brian Vogeler.
"To have like a family center that includes a child therapy room, playroom," he said. "That's something that we realized, a lot of our residents with children, there's a lot of trauma that happens with children. So that's something we want to start addressing here and helping our families."
The family rooms are addition to areas for therapy and a new homework room.
"We have a few rooms that are set up as family rooms, but they're mostly like hotel rooms that have adjoining doors and things. There's still a lot of common areas with if a kid wants to do homework or something. We want to be able to give them their own privacy and their own autonomy to be able to get back on track to self-sufficiency," Justin Windell, pastor and corps officer for Center of Hope, said.
The therapy rooms are an absolute necessity, according to Vogeler.
"Because these kids have been moved around, you know, they've slept on couches, they've been to house to house, sometimes even in cars," Vogeler said. "So to have an area where they can call their own and to have some stability, I think is going to be huge in the families lives and the children's lives."
Windell said the remodel is something that's been needed for a while.
"This is a 20-year-old shelter and it's been used a lot, and we've been able to serve the community," Windell said. "It's starting to show its age and we definitely need to be able to better utilize this space and be able to make and meet those needs."
The emergency shelter space is for both unhoused families and single people. The funding will allow for approximately 20 more people each night.
"The space we're in right now will become four family rooms with up to 20 beds added. Two of them will be four beds, two of them will be six beds," Windell said. "And that's really what we're facing right now, as we see just a lot of families in our shelter."
A client's choice food pantry and a social services space are also in the works.