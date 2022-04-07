JEFFERSON CITY - The Salvation Army unveiled its "100 Years of Hope Donor Wall" at a ceremony Thursday morning. The goal is to recognize a century of service to Jefferson City.
It's a temporary donor wall that displays the names of both individuals and organizations who reach specified levels of donations. The display will be updated throughout the year as more donations come in. A more permanent wall will be added later to the organization's recreation center.
Salvation Army Captain Justin Windell says it's a way to thank those who have given back.
"We just want to say thank you so much for them to be able to come and help out and allow us to serve on their behalf and help those in need," Windell said.
The donations go to the Salvation Army's many service programs. This includes Center of Hope, a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the area. It also includes many social services.
"We provide utility assistance, rent assistance, and then also our food pantry that allows us to help feed those in need," Windell said.
Though the Salvation Army has been serving Jefferson City for a century, Windell only moved to the area three years ago. He arrived just after an EF-3 tornado hit the capital city.
"We missed it by a month, and just the community relations amongst the agencies that work together amongst the different groups within town was just something that was great to see," Windell said. "It continued on thorough COVID."
In comparison to his previous assignments, Windell says the support he's seen in Jefferson City is unlike any other.
"Sometimes, I'd say it's a little bit different than even other communities where we've been stationed at, and it's just great to see that," Windell said.
Donation levels that will be recognized include: $100+, $250+, $500+, $1,000+, $2,500+, $5,000+ and $10,000+. The wall will be updated once a quarter throughout the year.
If you would like to donate to the Jefferson City Salvation Army, you can do so on the organization's website.