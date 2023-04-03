JEFFERSON CITY - The Salvation Army Midland Division will receive $2 million in funding to split between the Jefferson City Center of Hope and the St. Louis County Family Haven, according to a news release sent Monday.
The Jefferson City center will receive nearly $1.5 million to provide emergency shelter spaces for the unhoused community. The Center of Hope is the only long-term shelter in Jefferson City and Cole County.
"We have seen an increase in families seeking shelter. These important funds will help us to provide families with their own space to heal and grow on their way back to self-sufficiency," Major Justin Windell, the pastor/corps officer for the Salvation Army in Jefferson City, said.