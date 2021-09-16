JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School Board voted to renew its COVID-19 re-entry plan. On Oct. 1 The district will re-evaluate the decision based on the status of cases at the schools.

Before the vote, lots of parents expressed concerns with masking requirements. Out of the nearly one dozen testimonies, only two were from those in support.

"I think that changing course now we would see an increase in cases, and we don't want that," JC Schools parent Carol David said.

Parents against the current mask requirements cited mental health concerns and changing CDC guidance as a reason to get rid of them.

"If we're so concerned about our students let's put them in full hazmat suits," JC Schools parent Lee Rumerford said.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the district required masks in indoor spaces where social distancing could not be maintained, including buses. The mandate was recommended by the Cole County Health Department, according to the district.

The school's health director reassured parents that there are plenty of opportunity for students to take their masks off. Previous and current guidance from JC Schools permits students to not wear masks when they can maintain 3 feet of social distance in classrooms.

The district also uses mitigation strategies such as social distancing and limited visitor access.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, so far this year, there have been 31 student cases and 21 staff cases in the district. Sixteen of those student cases and two of the staff cases are active.