JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School Board met Wednesday afternoon and approved its budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
In the budget, they plan to increase teacher wages. This increase will be the highest increase for teachers in the Jefferson City School District in 15 years.
The Chief Financial Officer for the Jefferson City School District Sheri LePage said the district is happy for their staff about the raise.
"We feel like that is something to be proud of and very excited for our staff," she said.
The increased budget includes additional funds of $1,300 to the base salary schedule as well as movement for more experience and educational attainment. The $1,300 to the base increased the starting salary for teachers to $40,000. The $1,300 alongside and the one-step raise raises the base to $2,029.
The budget also allows for 11 new positions. LePage said these positions are needed due to the enrollment shift and additional classrooms to the early childhood center.
The total budget for salaries for the district increased by about 5% from the 2023 fiscal year.
Other highlights in the budget include:
- No rate increases for the employee benefit package
- Reassessment of properties that will bring more money to the budget in future fiscal years when stimulus funds end
- Beginning of work on projects that were passed in the vote for the $85 million bond in April.
The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1st for the district.