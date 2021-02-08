JEFFERSON CITY - In a board meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, Jefferson City School District board met and approved to move forward with Sircal Contracting Inc. to work on the new athletic fields.
Sircal Contracting Inc. is a local business in Jefferson City that was started in 1992.
The plans for the new additions include a few new sports facilities for Jefferson City High School and Central City High School.
For Jefferson City High School the facilities include:
- New baseball and softball field and associated dugouts, bullpens, batting cages, and bleachers
- New soccer field with bleachers on both sides
- New press box, concessions, restrooms, and storage buildings shared between the fields
- New tennis complex and pavilion with restrooms, concessions, storage, and viewing deck
- Elevated bleachers at visitors’ side at Adkins Stadium
Capital City High School is another school that will see new facilities from this project.
These include:
- New press box, bleachers, concessions, restrooms, and locker rooms between the existing football and soccer fields
- New visitors’ bleachers at the east side of the football field
- Additional visitors’ bleachers at the west side of the soccer field
- Added event parking southwest of the soccer field with a new entry drive off Mission Drive
- Added parking at the existing tennis courts
- New dugouts, press box, concession, restrooms, and storage at the baseball complex
Many board members emphasized the importance of using and supporting local contractors for this project.