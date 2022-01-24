JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School Board met Monday night to discuss updated COVID-19 protocols and the redistricting plans.
The school district is currently in yellow protocol, which means masks are required indoors for students and staff when social distancing cannot be maintained. School gatherings and assemblies are permitted only if social distance can be maintained.
The three scenarios proposed for redrawing boundary lines by the Jefferson City School District will move 500 students to different schools, as explained here.
On Nov. 17, the Jefferson City School District posted on Facebook about the announcement of the redrawing lines. There were many replies from angered parents, all of them not wanting their children to change schools due to the redrawing.
One Jefferson City grandparent that prefers to remain anonymous said she originally moved to the school district from Texas to help her daughter who is a single parent. The grandparent bought a home in the same district as her granddaughter so the granddaughter could take the bus home since the mother lives in Columbia.
"Now we will be in a new school district which will require us to car pick up daily," the grandparent said. "This will be a hardship for us especially with gas prices."
Multiple other Jefferson City School District parents and grandparents voiced their concerns on the boundary lines during the open forum part of the agenda meeting.
"Well first off I am a supporter of redistricting and I think it's something we need to do, it is definitely a case of overcrowding so we need to move some kids around but ultimately there are negative consequences when we do that," said JCSD parent Natalie Abbott. "I think scenario C has the least amount of negative impact especially overtime."
The redrawing of boundary lines is still in discussion and will be decided by the board in February.
The Jefferson City School District Director of Health Services, Chad Sooter, said masks might not be 100%, but school is able to remain in session because of the mask requirement.
"I would like to keep our mitigation strategies until Feb. 4," Sooter said.
The school board agreed to keep the district in yellow status for the next two weeks. However, the school board's plan is to get back to green status as soon as possible so the students do not have to wear masks after the two week period.
Some parents at the meeting were not happy with the board continuing the mask mandate.
"I think that is kind of ridiculous. The fact that they changed it to yellow status, our own board member just admitted that it actually had nothing to do with COVID specifically," Benjamin Meyr, a concerned parent, said. "It was a mitigation tactic because they didn't have teachers not because they had COVID."
The Jefferson City School Board will revisit both of these topics in February.