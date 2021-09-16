JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School Board is meeting Thursday night to discuss its COVID-19 re-entry plan.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the district required masks in indoor spaces where social distancing could not be maintained, including buses. The mandate was recommended by the Cole County Health Department, according to the district.

The district also uses mitigation strategies such as social distancing and limited visitor access.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, so far this year, there have been 31 student cases and 21 staff cases in the district. Sixteen of those student cases and two of the staff cases are active.

