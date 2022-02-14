JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School Board will meet Monday night to potentially vote on new boundary lines for the entire district.
At the meeting, the vendor for the redistricting, Cooperative Strategies, and administrators will present a final report. If a board member makes a motion to approve one of the proposed options and it is seconded, then they will proceed with a vote on that motion.
According to Monday's meeting agenda, Dawn Berhorst, director of student information, planning & assessment, will lead the final report along with Karen Danielhamberg, who has been the Cooperative Strategies facilitator throughout the entire redistricting process.
On the agenda, they plan to also go over the "grandfathering" for boundary line student attendance areas if new boundaries were voted on.
SCENARIOS
Click here to see where the boundaries are for each scenario in relation to where you live.
Scenario A
A total of 536 students K-12 will be moved, this includes 274 in elementary, 106 in middle and 156 in high school.
No changes would be made to East and Moreau Heights elementary schools. West, South and Lawson would only gain students, while Belair, Pioneer Trail and Thorpe Gordon would lose students.
Callaway Hills, North and Cedar Hill would both gain and lose students. Only one secondary school would be affected.
Scenario B
A total of 1,097 students K-12 will be moved, this includes 264 in elementary, 354 in middle and 479 in high school.
Callaway Hills, East, Moreau Heights, Lawson and West elementary schools would only gain students, while North, Belair, and Pioneer Trail would lose students. South, Cedar Hill, and Thorpe Gordon would both gain and lose students.
Scenario C
A total of 631 students K-12 will be moved, including 414 in elementary, 93 in middle and 124 in high school.
Callaway Hills, East, and Moreau Heights elementary schools would only gain students. Pioneer Trail, Belair, and North would only lose students. Thorpe Gordon, South, Lawson, and Cedar Hill would both gain and lose students.
Berhorst explained that the boundary advisory committee for these changes was predominantly made up of two teachers from each Jefferson City elementary school, plus a few members at large.
The boundary committee met four times over the entire process plus one optional meeting. At the optional meeting, Danielhamberg explained the committee members that showed up created a matrix ranking the three options.
On Jan. 24, 2022 meeting, the same final three redistricting options were presented by Danielhamberg, and the board members were able to get a better understanding of the metrics.
Included in the presentation was a public comment sentiment portion where Cooperative Strategies collected data from families and people effected in the area. This information displays how the public feels about the various plans.
Monday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the JCPS education center. Jefferson City Schools will livestream the event.