JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District’s School Board voted to approve a new bonus pay incentive for substitute teachers.
Substitute teachers will receive a $500 bonus for every 20 cumulative days they sub for the district.
“Like schools all across the country, our district has been impacted by the ongoing substitute shortage, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” JC Schools Deputy Superintendent Bryan McGraw said. “When substitute requests go unfilled, it puts a strain on all of the other staff members in a building, who end up being pulled from their primary responsibilities or plan time to help cover staff absences. We hope the bonus pay will not only help to attract more substitutes to our district, but also incentivize them to sub more frequently. Having a consistent presence of substitutes who are familiar with our schools will ultimately result in a benefit to our students.”
There is no cap on the number of bonuses a substitute can accumulate for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, which has 119 days remaining, pending any potential weather events or make-up days.
The bonus pay structure, which is not retroactive, is in addition to an increase in the daily rate for substitute pay JCSD implemented earlier this school year, from $100 to $110 for JCSD retired teachers, and from $85 to $100 for non-retirees.