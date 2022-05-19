Jefferson City School District announces new Callaway Hills Elementary principal

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday afternoon that Malissa Pistel has been hired as the new principal for Callaway Hills Elementary.
Pistel will succeed Todd Shaltz as principal, who is moving on to Belair Elementary. She has a total of 27 years of experience in education, with 18 years as a classroom teacher and four years as a Title I principal, according to a news release.
“During her time with JC Schools, Malissa Pistel has demonstrated an ability to collaborate with students, teachers, support staff, and parents,” JC Schools Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Heather Beaulieu said.
In her previous work as an instructional coach, she put into place programs that encouraged collaboration like mentoring and co-teaching.
“Callaway Hills Elementary is a special place where we have an incredibly hard working staff who show up every day to do what is best for our kids,” Pistel said. “I witness this firsthand on a daily basis, and I am so proud of the growth our staff and students have demonstrated in recent years."