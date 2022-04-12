Jefferson City School District announces new deputy superintendent

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District has announced Dr. Heather Beaulieu as the district's next deputy superintendent, according to a press release Tuesday.
Beaulieu will begin in the new role on July 1, as Bryan McGraw moves up to the superintendent role. McGraw spoke highly of Beaulieu's experience in the announcement.
“Dr. Beaulieu’s experience, educational track record and commitment to collaboration will be a benefit to all JC Schools staff and students as she expands her influence to both elementary and secondary," McGraw said.
Beaulieu has worked in education for 26 years. This school year, she has served as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education. Before that, Beaulieu was the principal at West Elementary for three years.
Beaulieu has also worked as a classroom teacher at the elementary and middle school levels. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Missouri Western University and her Master's Degree in Elementary Administration from Northwest Missouri State University. Beaulieu received her Doctorate of Education in Elementary Leadership from Baker University.
Beaulieu said her previous position as an assistant superintendent prepared her well for this new role.
"The position of assistant superintendent has allowed me to lead our elementary efforts across the district. I plan to utilize that experience and use the knowledge I have gained to help carry out our mission of ensuring that each JC Schools student reaches his/her full potential," she said.