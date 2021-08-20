JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City School District announced Friday the opening of new roads designed to improve traffic flow for morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups at Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
According to a press release, the roads will be open just in time for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, on Aug. 23.
Patriot Drive, the primary road for TJMS, connects Edgewood Drive and Fairgrounds Road. Lion Way comes off Patriot Drive and flows into the Lawson parking lot.
All morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups will enter and exit via Patriot Drive from Edgewood Drive. Bus traffic will only be allowed access to the two schools from Fairgrounds Road.
Public access to the roads will not be allowed during drop-offs from 7 to 9 a.m. and pick-ups from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The only exception applies to those in need of accessing the Special Learning Center.