JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City School District announced Monday it has hired Keshia LaVergne as the principal of South Elementary, starting for the 2023-2024 school year.
LaVergne will replace Teri Tillinghast, who will return to the classroom to teach third grade at Lawson Elementary, according to a JCSD news release.
LaVergne has served as lead principal of W.O. Gray Elementary School in Mesquite, Texas, since 2021.
“As a building principal, I believe strongly in creating and maintaining an inclusive culture where teacher and student growth is recognized and celebrated,” LaVergne said in the news release.
LaVergne's education career began 20 years ago, and she will bring relationship-building skills and a focus on student achievement to the new role, according to the news release.
"She has a tenacious approach to student success and a determination to see every student succeed," Dr. Troy Hogg, JCSD assistant superintendent of elementary education, said in the release. "As a principal, Keshia focuses on building relationships and partnering with families to help kids increase their academic achievement. This mindset will be instrumental in helping South Elementary continue to grow and thrive."
After teaching science at Ann O’Donnell Middle School in Alief, Texas, LaVergne taught at Lake Charles Boston High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Morgantown High School and University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas.
“My passion for results drives me to be the best visionary leader I can be through my commitment to improving both student and teacher performance," LaVergne said. "I am very much looking forward to joining the South Elementary family."
According to the news release, LaVergne’s administrative leadership experience includes developing campus needs assessments, improvement plans and audits. She has earned distinctions in the areas of professional learning, student involvement and community engagement.
LaVergne received her bachelor of science in secondary education from Southern University and A&M College in 2002. She has master’s degrees in educational technology leadership from McNeese State University and one in educational administration from Lamar University.
LaVergne and her husband, Dr. Douglas LaVergne — who was recently named as the dean of the College of Agriculture, Environmental and Human Sciences at Lincoln University — will move to Jefferson City with their three sons. She plans to visit Jefferson City in March to meet staff, students and families.