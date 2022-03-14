JEFFERSON CITY - Today the Jefferson City School District announced its new superintendent, Bryan McGraw.
Over the past 26 years McGraw has served numerous roles in education. Those include a classroom teacher, intermediate school assistant principal (grades 6-8), acting elementary school principal, high school assistant principal and principal, and secondary education director.
According to Board President Ken Enloe the vote was unanimous. “The JC Schools Board of Education is incredibly proud to announce Bryan McGraw as the next superintendent of the Jefferson City School District after a unanimous (7-0) vote,” said Enloe. “Our district has made impressive progress in academics in recent years, and we are confident Mr. McGraw’s proven track record as an educator for 26 years, including 11 years as superintendent, will ensure we are well-positioned to continue that trajectory in the coming years.”
Before joining the Jefferson City School District he spent 11 years as the superintendent of schools for the North Pocono School District where he also served five years as the superintendent of record for the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County.
McGraw is eager to begin and wants to transform the Jefferson City School District. “As deputy superintendent for the Jefferson City School District, I have witnessed firsthand the commitment of our staff, students, and families to quality education,” McGraw said. “JC Schools is on a path toward great success. I will work diligently as superintendent to grow a district of champions — not only with great achievements within our schools, but also within our community. Through a continued focus on student academic, social, and extra-curricular success, we will transform our district to become the best place to learn and work in Missouri.”
McGraw will be replacing Dr. Larry Linthacum as he retires on June 30, 2022.