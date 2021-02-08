JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District is discussing a change to their student calendar layout for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board of education held their first initial read of the drafted calendar on Jan. 11, 2021. The calendar will be up for discussion and approval at the February Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 8th at 6:00 p.m. at the Miller Performing Arts Center, located at 501 Madison St.
"District leaders have collected feedback from staff and building principals on how to use the calendar to align with our goal of becoming a premier school district and ensuring every student graduates," the district writes in a Facebook post on the afternoon of Jan. 13.
Some of the new and different items listed on the calendar this year include two full weeks for winter break; providing three full days for Thanksgiving break; providing a full week for spring break; and ending school (pending weather make-up days) before Memorial Day.
The calendar also includes an earned day off for staff on November 1st, which previously fell within Winter Break.
Two distanced learning days are included in the calendar for students in grades 9-12 on May 20th and May 27th, the two Fridays of the State Track Meet (which is hosted at Jefferson City High School). Previously, there would be no school for the entire district on these days. All other students in grades K-8 would be in-seat on those two days.
The final new element of the student calendar is weekly 70-minute early releases on most Mondays, instead of having monthly two-hour early releases as in prior years. The goal of this change would be to allow for valuable professional development time for staff to consistently collaborate and receive training without taking away from total student days. The district is in the process of developing a plan for what after school care may look like on these early release days.
