JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Board of Education did not approve the early dismissal calendar for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The board discussed and voted on several topics during its Monday evening meeting, including the proposal of a weekly early dismissal for students.
The proposal came from Jefferson City school teachers who requested the early dismissal every Monday to have more time for professional development and planning.
The educators proposed to end each class 10 minutes early on Monday’s to provide 70 minutes for professional development with the teachers.
The proposal was not approved and one board member said, “there are just too many changes happening right now.”
The school board members discussed the possibility of this idea happening later in the year.
Jefferson City School District superintendent, Larry Linthancum, said he thought the dismissal could be an inconvenience to parents and students.
Although the proposal was not approved, the school board made sure to take the time and thank the teachers for their hard work and dedication throughout the challenging school year.