JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School District announced Monday that it will extend its Thanksgiving break as a way to show appreciation to its students and staff members.
The district’s break will now be Monday through Friday during the week of Thanksgiving, instead of its original Wednesday through Friday plan.
JCSD Superintendent Larry Lithacum announced the change in a tweet.
“We felt that it was the right thing to do to give them the Monday and Tuesday in addition to the Wednesday through Friday so they can have off November [23] until Monday, Nov. 30,” Lithacum said to KOMU 8 News.
Each building within the district will be closed following the new schedule. District officials hope that the break will help staff and students.
“They have just been working so hard, and we appreciate them,” Linthacum said. “I mean what they do matters. It has such a tremendous impact on ensuring our kids graduate, and so we just felt that it was time so we gave them two days."
Despite adding two days of closure, the district is working to provide food for students who rely on school meals.
“We appreciate the partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri as they provide 1,100 meals each week to our families, and we have great partnerships with folks that pack those meals and bags for students and we’re working to provide the meals for that week that we will be extended for vacation break,” Linthacum said.
According to Linthacum, the announcement received a lot of support, especially from parents.
“So the extended break is only two days. They were already off Wednesday through Friday, two days seem like a small price to pay from my perspective for the teachers to get rest and relaxation,” JCSD Parent Amber Arnold said. “I know they’ve been incredibly stressed out, so to me I think it was a wise decision and it makes sense.”
Though the announcement came less than a month from when break is set to begin, some parents do not believe the announcement has caused an inconvenience.
“I kind of knew it was coming. Jefferson City’s been good at keeping us informed via emails. Some would say they overcommunicate, but they keep you informed via email via text, posting. It wasn’t abrupt to me,” Arnold said.
Even with the extended break, the district still emphasizes the importance of staying safe.
“If our families are at home or at school, they should take those precautionary guidelines of wearing the masks, ensuring social distancing, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, just being very mindful that we have to ensure the appropriate safety measures so we can ensure a safe environment for all of our students and our staff,” Linthacum said.