Jefferson City School District holds public meeting for boundary line input

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City school district held a meeting tonight at Capital City High School for the public to learn about the process behind the boundary line drawing.
There are four different scenarios that the Jefferson City Schools Boundary Line Advisory Committee has come up with. Each of these scenarios impacts certain districts across Jefferson City and would allow students to go schools that may be closer to them.
The meeting had four different tables set up for parents, faculty and students to walk through. Each of these tables had large maps of every scenario that it had come up with and information about each one.
This information included enrollment figures, each school's capacity and the percentage of students coming from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
Karen Danielhamberg, the facilitator of the process, said they will take in feedback from the community to come to a decision on boundaries.
"We're at the point in the process where we're getting feedback from these scenarios, but this is not the end of the process by any means," she said. "We will be taking all that feedback that we receive and making adjustments to the scenarios based on that feedback."
Dr. Larry Linthicum, Superintendent of the Jefferson City School District said these are just starting spots.
"They're not the final four per se, but we're taking that input, we value our community's input, and the different perspectives," he said.
Jefferson City hopes to finalize plans for the new scenario by after the first of the year.
This was the first meeting open to the public, but the boundary line committee has already held three meetings and plans to hold two more.
There is another meeting tomorrow at Jefferson City High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.