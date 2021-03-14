JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District's board of education is set to vote this Monday on the weekly 70 minute early release on Mondays.
Currently, the district has a two-hour early release once a month on Wednesdays.
The board was previously set to vote on the weekly release back on Feb. 22 but chose to approve the 2021-22 school calendar without the early release at the time.
It decided to postpone the vote to give more time to make the decision.
The 2021-22 school year will have two full weeks for winter break, three full days for Thanksgiving break and the school year would end before Memorial Day.
The vote will take place at the Miller Performing Art Center at 6 p.m. this Monday.