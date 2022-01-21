JEFFERSON CITY - Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum will retire at the end of the school year, the Jefferson City School District announced Friday morning.
According to a press release, Linthacum came to the district at the start of the 2015-2016 school year. His education career began in 1995 as a business teacher at Jefferson City High School.
In a letter to the district, Linthacum said the decision was not easy.
"My last day of employment will be June 30, 2022 as I am retiring after 27 years in education," the letter said. "This decision wasn’t an easy one with more work to be done. But we have made significant progress."
The announcement came after his seventh year as superintendent of JC Schools.
“It has been a privilege to serve the students and staff of our district for these past seven years,” Linthacum said. “I am immensely proud of all of the accomplishments we have made together, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for JC Schools.”
The superintendent said he will stay in Jefferson City with his wife and family and will be starting a new role as the President & CEO of Special Olympics Missouri in July 2022.
"Our board of directors is thrilled to have a leader of Dr. Linthacum's caliber join us," SOMO Board Chair Cathy Bumb said. "Larry possesses the qualifications and expertise to ensure SOMO continues to positively change the lives of our brave athletes and their families. We look forward to building on SOMO's successes under his leadership."
Linthacum will lead a team of 30 professionals and will begin working in July 2022 at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City.
"I am super excited about the opportunity with SOMO. I am excited to lead and work collectively in transforming lives across Missouri, specifically our children and adults with intellectual disabilities," Linthacum said.