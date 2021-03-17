JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District (JCSD) announced that all fans will be able to attend spring outdoor events.
This means outdoor activities will no longer require the use of player cards to gain entry. The cards were issued by coaches to players, then passed on to family and friends for limited admission to events.
Mask wearing will still be enforced.
JCSD has seen an active role from the community in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. With its previous restrictions on capacity, the school district said they noticed a commitment to mask-wearing from the community even as vaccines become more available.
“With monitoring the way we do it, we've got some really good people in our district that have adhered to it,” said District Activities Director for Jefferson City School District Ehren Earleywine. “I would say 80% of the people that watched our events did exactly what we told them to do.”
JCSD hosts a number of events in the spring that are not directly related to the school. Some of the events, like the Missouri State High School Activities Association state track and field meet, bring Missourians across the state to Jefferson City. The meets are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, May 22-23 and May 29-30.
With the change in capacity limits, the school district expects a major increase in fan participation.
“You're talking about 5,000 people sometimes in attendance at a state track meet on any given day,” said Earleywine. “So you're talking a big, big increase in the fan participation at state track.”
The school district also has a plan in case of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. If an increase is seen at the outdoor events, the school district plans to revert immediately back to their COVID-19 protocols, such as 25% capacity, social distancing and blocked off seating.
The school district said they have already received positive feedback from the community on the news. The JCSD board believes this announcement will excite fans even more.
“I've already gotten a ton of responses from parents saying ‘thank you so much’ and ‘we're so happy knowing that our own family can attend our kids’ baseball games this spring or track meets,’” said Earleywine. “So there are so many people that are excited about it.”
The school district believes this announcement will also relieve the pressure off its student-athletes. Previously, they had to give out a certain number of playing cards to friends and family members.
However, since the school district changed its capacity limit, anyone able can attend.
“I think the one variable that you can’t assign a number, a statistic or sinew to is how many of the kids are affected by this in our spring sports,” said Earleywine. “There's no data that you can assign the kind of strain these kids have felt, and I know it's going to be a much more relaxed, comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere for them.”
Moving forward, Earleywine hopes the school board takes into consideration the impact fan capacity has on student-athletes. He believes that they are the most important thing to the district.
As the vaccine becomes more available to the general public, the school district hopes to lift other restrictions, as well, including indoor sporting events like basketball, volleyball and wrestling.