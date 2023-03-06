JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City council members will hear a bond proposal increase presentation Monday night from the Jefferson City School District (JCSD).
The bond issue, "Kids FIRST," will be on the April 4 ballot. The Board of Education approved placing the bond issue on the ballot last year.
The proposal is a zero-tax-increase bond. That means the approval of the bond will not change the district's current tax rate of $4.79, which is low compared to other districts with similar size as Jefferson City. The bond includes $85 million.
If the proposal passes, the district said it will use the bond to make improvements throughout the schools, such as technology upgrades for all K-8 classrooms by replacing outdated smartboards with interactive touchscreens and renovations to both middle schools. There are more than 8,000 students enrolled in the district.
However, if the bond issue does not pass, the district's ability to address its facilities would be delayed.
According to a press release from JCSD, the district came to its decision because most of the large-scale projects can't be completed within the district's annual facilities budget. The district has seen pre-COVID enrollment levels for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Several projects would begin immediately and be completed for the 2023-2024 school year, like technology upgrades. The remaining projects would happen in two phases over the next five years, such as renovations to the athletics facilities.
The amount of the bond allocated would be used for the following projects:
- New early childhood center - $22.5 million
- Technology upgrades for Elementary and Middle School Classrooms - $4 million
- Renovations to Lewis and Clark and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - $20.5 million
- Expansion of Nichols Career Center campus and courses - $2.5 million
- Sound and light equipment at Miller Performing Arts Center - $1.5 million
- Southwest Early Childhood Center remodel - $7 million
- Jefferson City Academic Center remodel - $10 million
- Belair upstairs remodel - $6 million
- Energy savings COPS pay-off - $9 million
- Athletics facilities completion - $3 million
The construction of a new early childhood center allows the district to double the number of children served from approximately 150 to 300. Also, paying off the Energy Savings Certificate of Participation (COPS) would free up more than $800,000 in operating expenses annually. That money could be put toward teacher salaries, the district said.
Registered voters in Cole and Callaway counties within the Jefferson City School District boundary lines can vote on the bond proposal on April 4. It will require a 57.14% vote to pass.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the John G. Christy Municipal Building.