JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District will require masks in indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained, according to a news release from the district.

The mandate is effective as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

JCSD announced its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year on Aug. 6, but had no decision on masks yet. The district said it would make a decision on masks by Monday.

"The mask requirement for staff and students was lifted for the last two weeks of summer school and we were hopeful we would be able to begin the school year without a mask requirement," the message stated. "However, with the recent trend of new positive cases in our community and everything we are learning about the transmissibility of the delta variant, we do not feel comfortable making a final decision on masks at this time."

The mandate was recommended by the Cole County Health Department. It aligns with other schools in the county, according to the release.

Masks should be worn on buses, while entering district buildings, in common areas, during passing periods and during small groups. Any time a distance of 3-feet cannot be maintained, masks will be required.

In a classroom, as long as seats are 3-feet apart, masks can be removed. Masks can also be removed if students are seated at a table or desk when there is plexiglass used as a barrier.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The school district also released guidelines for contact tracing. It includes three levels: green, yellow and red. Classrooms, grades, school buildings, school categories (elementary, middle, high) or the entire district can move into those corresponding levels at any given time, either based on active cases or community trends.

The green level includes active positive cases within the school environment equal to 0% to 2% of the total school population. The yellow level includes active positive cases within the school environment equal to 2.1% to 5% of the total school population. The red level includes active positive cases within the school environment equal to or greater than 5.1% of the total school population.

If a school community is moved from a lower to higher level (from green to yellow or yellow to red), the corresponding mitigation protocols will remain in place for a minimum of 10 calendar days to allow active cases to complete required quarantine.

If after 10 calendar days the percentage of active positive cases within the school environment drops back into the range for a lower level, the school community will move back to the corresponding mitigation protocols

The district's plan includes a number of health and safety protocols which are listed below:

Social Distancing : maintain a distance of at least three feet from others in the classroom and avoid direct contact such as handshaking, hugging, sharing drinks, etc.;

: maintain a distance of at least three feet from others in the classroom and avoid direct contact such as handshaking, hugging, sharing drinks, etc.; Handwashing : wash hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and disinfect frequently touched objects;

: wash hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and disinfect frequently touched objects; Staying Home When Sick : students and staff who experience symptoms related to COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should not come to school;

: students and staff who experience symptoms related to COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should not come to school; Keeping Yourself Safe: wearing a mask and getting a COVID-19 vaccine are proven methods to protect against the spread of COVID-19 virus. In most cases, individuals who are wearing a mask properly or are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they come in contact with a positive case as long as they are not experiencing symptoms.

The first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.