JEFFERSON CITY - The Environmental Protection Agency selected Jefferson City as one of 13 locations for their Local Foods, Local Places program.
The program develops neighborhoods and communities experiencing food insecurity. A local non-profit, Building Community Bridges, and Lincoln University will work with Local Foods, Local Places.
Sarah Eber, human nutrition and health program coordinator at Lincoln University's Cooperative Extension, said the program will help develop strategies to combine community and nutritional food.
"The goal of the project is to bring the community together, to flesh out and fully develop an action plan to develop local sustainable food systems and boost the economy based around those those food systems,"
An area is considered a food desert when grocery stores with fresh produce and nutritional food are more than a mile away in an urban location or more than 10 miles away in a rural location according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Seth Wolfmeyer, Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Communications Manager, said there is a difference between food insecurity and hunger.
“Food insecurity is not exactly hunger because a person can subsist on ramen noodles or other cheap food for weeks, but we would still consider them food insecure,” Wolfmeyer said. “You might have access to cheap food and get by without feeling hunger, but you’re not getting your nutritional needs.”
Wolfmeyer stressed the importance of recognizing food insecurity.
“Food insecurity is the lack of resources to be able to afford enough healthy nutritional food to maintain an active lifestyle,” Wolfmeyer said.
Douglas Wright III, founder of Building Community Bridges, said the organization is working to empower and feed the community.
"It's about paying it forward, it's about uplifting one another, it's about encouraging one another," Wright III said.