JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man is facing charges for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.
Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Kevin D. McGee Thursday with enticement of a child, failure to register as a sex offender and being a prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school or child care facility.
McGee was taken into custody Wednesday for an unrelated outstanding warrant when he was interviewed by Jefferson City police for the sexual misconduct accusations. Police said officers assisted the Missouri Division of Family Services in the investigation.
Officials said McGee admitted to being a registered sex offender from Texas, but that his registration was not up-to-date. A probable cause statement said the registration is a result of the an aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old in Texas.
McGee was questioned about allegations involving a 14-year-old girl, when McGee offered his cellphone as proof of not being involved, according to a news release. Investigators said they located conversations on McGee's phone that showed his alleged sexual intent with the minor.
McGee then admitted to his attempts to have sexual relations with the minor, JCPD said. He also admitted his actions happened for over a year.
The probable cause statement also said McGee lives in a Jefferson City neighborhood with three different daycares/schools within 1,000 feet of him.
JCPD said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending for victim tampering.