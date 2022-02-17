JEFFERSON CITY - Snow plow crews were hard at work in Jefferson City on Thursday.
"Our intention is to work everyone until 7pm and then bring in our part time night drivers," Cole County Public Works road superintendent Bryan Boyce said.
According to Bryce, road crews started working at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.
"We pre treated our elevated surfaces and our bridges right at around 5 a.m.," Boyce said.
The fully-staffed snow plow crew got to work 2 hours later.
"We went ahead and started in with our full crew of 23 plow drivers at 7 a.m.," Boyce said.
Boyce said part-time drivers will work overnight to make roads passable on Friday. Sunshine is expected on Friday.
"That's kind of helped to thaw those roads out," Boyce said. "Then hopefully have them plowed off and the roads cleaned up and everything in good shape by mid afternoon."
Boyce gave a message to people willing to drive in the ice and snow.
"Best advice we always give people is if you can stay home," Boyce said. "Please do."