JEFFERSON CITY-- The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of East Hess Way for a reported structure fire around 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and all occupants escaped unharmed.
The first fire unit on scene reported fire showing from the side of a residential structure. A total of 17 personnel responded with three engines, one squad, one ladder and two chief officers. Cole County EMS and Jefferson City Police also responded to the scene.
Four adult residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.