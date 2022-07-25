JEFFERSON CITY- No injuries were reported after a pavilion fire in Jefferson City early this morning.
According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at around 2:05 a.m.
Fire personnel arrived at the 900 Block of 4th Street, seeing smoke and fire from the front of the commuter parking lot pavilion.
The crews brought the fire under control, but moderate to heavy fire and smoke damage was reported.
The fire is suspected to have begun at a trash receptacle in the front of the building and next to the bathroom entrances. However, the cause is still under investigation.
The release also states that the Jefferson City Fire Department advises people to use caution when disposing smoldering materials.