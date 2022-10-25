JEFFERSON CITY — Lewis and Clark Middle School proposed expulsion for a student who brought a BB gun to school Tuesday, according to an email sent to parents.
Jefferson City police conducted an investigation after another student alerted school administrators of a student who may have had a weapon in their possession.
The student was immediately removed from school grounds after a gun which shoots gel balls or plastic pellets was discovered in their possession.
In the email, Lewis and Clark Principal Dr. Justin Browning said that weapons of any kind, including Orbeez and BB, are strictly prohibited at the school and that anyone in violation of this rule will be referred for expulsion.
"Safety is of the utmost importance for our schools," Browning said. "We appreciate those who took the time to report their concerns. Our partnership with the Jefferson City Police Department is especially valuable for handling these types of incidents swiftly and efficiently."