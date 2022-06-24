JEFFERSON CITY - After 27 years, Jefferson City Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum is retiring at the end of this month.
Linthacum started his career as a business teacher at Jefferson City High School in 1995. After 7 years as superintendent, Linthacum is choosing now to walk away.
“A lot of great things are taking place currently in Jefferson City School District, I've been a part of, and I've been blessed to be a part of, but I'm also excited about the next chapter in my life and but also excited for where the school district is going,” Linthacum said.
That next chapter will be written as president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri.
“I'm excited to jump right in and at the end of the day, all the opportunities for our students and adults with intellectual disabilities and the opportunities that they have and rallying together working stronger together to give them opportunities to be successful," Linthacum said. "Excited about continuing that just in a different format than I'm doing."
Linthacum's legacy within the district will not easily be forgotten.
"I think from the beginning, he came in kind of a 'calm from the storm' kind of thing," JCSD teacher Amanda Schreiber said. "And from the beginning, he wanted us call him Larry. So that was automatically just, you know, he wanted to get to know us."
Schreiber said he has always listened to the teachers and staff.
"And even just been there for us and the students," she said. "And I think that's been the most impactful thing that he's done."
Linthacum's replacement, Bryan McGraw, has 26 years of experience in education himself. McGraw is currently the deputy superintendent for JCSD.
Back in March, McGraw told KOMU 8 he hopes to continue on the path that Linthacum has been following.
"So he's created that excitement and energy here, and we hope to continue it and bring it to the to the next level in years to come," McGraw said.