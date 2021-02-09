JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City and Republic Services announced due to inclement weather and the safety of its drivers, services would be suspended on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
According to a Facebook post by the city, it expects to reopen and resume regular service on Wednesday Feb. 10.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM REPUBLIC SERVICES! Due to the inclement weather and the safety of our drivers we have decided to...Posted by City of Jefferson, Missouri on Tuesday, February 9, 2021
According to the Republic Services website, the company services the following zip codes:
- 65101
- 65102
- 65104
- 65106
- 65107
- 65108
- 65109
- 65110
- 65111
Any residential customer that was missed on Monday and Tuesday of this week due to the inclement weather will be serviced next week.