COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City-based tax preparer was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for filing false tax returns for himself and others, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.
Josiah Mator, Jr., 41, was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison without parole. The court ordered he pay a fine of $1,000 and $200,292 in restitution to the federal government and the state.
According to the release, Mator moved to the U.S. from Liberia in 2001 and filed tax returns for other Liberians from 2010 to 2015. He did not have a registered tax preparation business and prepared returns from home.
In June 2022, Mator was convicted of two counts of filing false federal income tax returns.
According to court documents, there were 53 fraudulent claims related to his schemes. His clients received substantial refunds they were not legally eligible to receive, resulting in a federal and state tax loss of $200,292.
Mator was found guilty of filing a false federal income tax return for his own 2015 income as well.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.