CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Jefferson City teenager has pleaded guilty after being indicted in connection to vandalism of a historically Black church in Callaway County in January 2021. Two other Jefferson City teens pleaded not guilty.
Dylan Jayde Smith, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of burglary in the second degree and one count of institutional vandalism.
Bradyn Holzhauser-Crowe pleaded not guilty on Monday, after his formal arraignment was waived, and has a hearing set for March 28. Matt Myers also pleaded not guilty in December and waived his formal arraignment. Myers has a hearing on Feb. 28.
According to a news release, Smith admitted that he acted with others to break into the Oakley Chapel A.M.E. Church and two private residences on Olive and Highway 94 in Tebbetts in January 2021 and damaged property in all three buildings.
The church and private residences were not occupied at the time of the offenses, and the damage and vandalism were discovered within a few days of the incidents.
Smith said he and two other adults, as well as two juveniles, entered the buildings two nights in a row and caused property damage.
According to a news release, the group damaged a vehicle and a door at the Olive Street address. The group also damaged mirrors, glass doors, air conditioning unit and a bookcase at the Highway 94 residence. The group caused extensive damage to the chapel and church annex at the Oakland Chapel A.M.E. Church, including damages to walls, doors, bathroom fixtures, air conditioning units, stained glass windows, as well as the sanctuary of the chapel.
The judge placed Smith on 5 years of supervised probation under several conditions, including that he pay restitution to the victims in an amount to be determined.
The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is working with officials at the church to reach a final figure for the damages.