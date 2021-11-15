JEFFERSON CITY - Eighteen-year-old Jefferson City resident Kayley Hopwood was injured in a vehicle crash on Saturday.
Officers responded to the off-ramp to Route W at 9:11 p.m.
According to a press release, an investigation revealed Hopwood had swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway and lost control of her 2017 Kia Forte.
The Kia ran off the right side of the road and overturned before coming to rest in a grassy embankment on its wheels, the release said.
Hopwood was transported to a Columbia hospital for treatment for her moderate injuries. The Kia was towed due to damages.