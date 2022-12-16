JEFFERSON CITY - In Jefferson City, currently the only way to pay a parking meter is with coins, but that's about to change.
The parking meters usually take anywhere from a quarter to $1 per hour to park on the side of the street with pocket change, but Jefferson City Public Works is working toward a mobile payment option through an app, allowing people to pay their fees with a debit or credit card.
Meters are available to park at in Jefferson City for increments of two hours, 10 hours, or 90 minutes - that's staying the same.
Public Works operation divisions director Britt Smith said the city will still offer the change option.
"You know obviously, a lot of people are stopping to carry change and cash anymore. And you know certainly it's the easiest option is if you have change is to put some money in a meter, so we want to keep that option," Smith said. "But by going to mobile payments, it allows folks the ability to use a credit card."
Smith said the busiest parking meters are the ones located along the sides of the Truman Building and the Jefferson Building. The meters on High Street downtown are busy as well, because cars move in and out of spots frequently as individuals visit shops and restaurants.
"We hope it makes a really convenient addition to our parking system," Smith said.
The app is getting close to completion, Smith said. Once it's up and running, people will be able to look at their phone to know when their meter is set to expire and how much time they have left.
People will also be able to pay their meter on the go, even after walking away from their vehicle. Hopefully, less tickets will be handed out as well.
"We certainly hope that we get additional compliance by using this app. Folks that park there can do this on the run," Smith said. "They can do it as their walking wherever they're going, they can go in and finish their transaction. So we certainly hope it help and add convenience to our customers."
Public Works is partnering with Passport Parking for the app. Smith said they hope to have it running in early 2023.