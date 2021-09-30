JEFFERSON CITY – In response to the 2020 Census data, Jefferson City is proposing a plan to redistrict its wards.
The city will hold its first public open house Thursday at 4 p.m. inside Council Chambers for residents to look at maps of the proposed plan and ask questions.
Jefferson City had five wards in which new population data shows substantial growth in one of them. The city's planning manager, Eric Barrons, said Ward Four tends to grow each decade because of its location.
“It’s got a lot of newer subdivisions, it’s got a lot of commercial areas and the growth of the city has historically kind of grown toward the west,” Barrons said. “It has a lot of the flatland and access to utilities that really accommodates growth.”
Barrons said Ward Four encompasses essentially every part of the city west of Southwest Boulevard and south of Highway 50.
Using standard redistricting criteria, Barrons said the goal is to impact as few people as possible.
“Our basic premise was to accomplish the necessary population redistribution with as little change as possible," Barrons said. "Keeping the established wards, the historical boundaries as close as possible, not breaking up neighborhoods, unless it has to be done.”
Residents who are moved to a new ward could be assigned a new voting precinct or city council representative. Barrons said distributing the population evenly throughout the city’s wards is necessary to ensure that people are being represented equally and fairly at the municipal level.
“The district in which you are located in is kind of the foundation for democracy,” Barrons said. “So it’s very important for you to know who your elected representatives are to make informed decisions at the times of voting and participate as best you can within government.”
Barrons said the growth of Ward Four is a repeat of what has occurred in past decades. But this time, the city is under a tight timeline to get its redistricting proposal approved.
“The Census Bureau released their data a little bit later than they normally do. Of course, they only do this every 10 years, but it came out later this time,” Barrons said. “And not only that, the next municipal election’s filing dates were moved forward. So there’s a window for us to conduct this redistricting.”
The filing deadline for candidates in the next municipal election is Dec. 7. Barrons said the city is aiming to affect the ward changes by Nov. 1.
The city will hold another open house Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. before holding a public hearing Oct. 18 where residents can comment on the plan in front of Jefferson City Council. If approved, city council will vote on the plan at its meeting Nov. 1.
Barrons said giving the public opportunities to voice their opinions on the proposal will give the city insight on how successful the new plan will be.
“We want to make ourselves available to answer any questions that the public may have, but also collect any comments on the redistricting if the council’s preferred option is preferred at the citizen level,” Barrons said.