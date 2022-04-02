JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council is organizing a pair of spring clean-up events for bulky items that residents wish to give away.
Residents living west of Highway 54 will be putting out their hard waste on April 4, while those east of the highway will be doing the same on April 11.
Any larger items not suitable for recycling or regular disposal can be left out on curbsides around town for collection.
Potential items that can be left curbside include furniture, mattresses, televisions and other large household appliances.
Fellow residents can collect items left out by neighbors if they wish.
The Jefferson City Police Department has issued a warning to locals about leaving property not intended for disposal out on the curbside as they may be collected and taken away.
More information about the kinds of disposable items that can be left curbside can be found on the city’s website.