JEFFERSON CITY - The city of Jefferson and a former councilwoman who sued the city in late March reached a settlement last week regarding the removal of Confederate-related paving stones on city property.
Carrie Tergin, Jefferson City mayor, explains the city reached a settlement with Edith Vogel "to prevent spending anymore taxpayer dollars."
On Thursday, Bradbury Law Firm, who represented Vogel, announced that a settlement had been reached.
The settlement consisted of Vogel's legal fees of $12,000 being paid for by the city. Vogel's pavers will also be returned to Deborah Cooper Park on Adrian's Island.
The pavers were initially placed before Dec. 20, 2021, when the Bicentennial Bridge officially opened. They were removed after that, after a decision from the mayor.
Mayor Tergin explained the decision to remove the pavers was partially based off previous judgement to remove the Sterling Price marker on Moreau Drive in October 2020.
At the park are fundraiser pavers, 2 pavers were removed after a decision from the Mayor . They are now set to be put back after Edith Vogue, the paver’s sponsor, sued JC and won. The pavers were questioned for having Confederate related stories. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LOcSgdwORu— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 25, 2022
"This [Vogel's pavers] referenced that plaque, so it was something that council had taken a lot of community input at the time last year, to come to that decision. And so, knowing that this referenced that, that is how I based the decision," Tergin said.
The pavers read: “Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864.”
Tergin said upon the installment of the pavers, she heard from members of the community.
"I did receive some calls about these particular pavers," Tergin said.
Tergin said Vogel never came to city council after her pavers were removed.
"Ms. Vogel could have come to city council to ask them... But we will never know because she didn't ask and instead chose to go lawsuit route which in turn cost the taxpayers fairly substantial amount of money," Tergin said.
In the statement from Vogel's legal team, she stated: “I didn’t think what the mayor did was right. It’s a win for history.”
Tergin explained that "neither side won" given the case ended in a settlement. She said while Vogel gets her pavers back, she is glad they did not spend anymore taxpayer dollars on the lawsuit.
"I feel confidence in the decision that was made to remove them [the pavers]," Tergin said. "I understand that it could have cost up to $25,000 to the city, had it gone forward. Council made the right decision not to expend further resources on this regardless of what the outcome could have been."