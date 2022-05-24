JEFFERSON CITY — A transformer manufacturing facility in Jefferson City will see a $10 million investment from Hitachi Energy.
In a news release Tuesday, Hitachi Energy said the investment is aimed at expanding and modernizing the Jefferson City distribution factory to provide additional capacity and enhance its manufacturing capabilities.
The factory produces liquid-filled pad-mount and submersible distribution transformers for electric grids, commercial buildings and industrial facilities, according to the release.
According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the expansion will add 75 new jobs.
The move, which also marks the company's 50th anniversary, was praised by Gov. Mike Parson.
"Hitachi Energy’s expansion in Jefferson City is an important development for the company and the State," Parson said.
"As Hitachi Energy celebrates its 50th anniversary as a premier employer here in Central Missouri, we are pleased to see its ongoing support of the regional economy and commitment to bringing good-paying jobs to the community. We are happy to play a role in supporting that success," he added.
The Jefferson City factory, one of the Hitachi Energy's largest, spans an area of more than 600,000 square feet and employs approximately 950 people.
The facility has been in operation since 1972. The company says it is actively building its Jefferson City workforce. Available jobs can be found online here.