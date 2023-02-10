JEFFERSON CITY − Within one week, the JEFFTRAN lost three of its drivers, prompting immediate route changes. The Jefferson City Public Transit Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss ways to combat the shortage.
Currently there are nine staff vacancies. That includes four full-time drivers, with another on medical leave for potentially three months. Two part-time positions are vacant, as well as one service worker and one administrative position.
That puts the current staff at 22 members, but it is usually a 31 member staff. Gerry Stegeman, the interim director of JEFFTRAN, explained that some of the drivers left for better pay at other companies.
The sudden change has created an 80-minute headway, which is the amount of time a transit vehicle takes between consecutive services. The original headway was 40 minutes. Stegeman estimates a rider may have a maximum wait of two hours to complete one trip if taking multiple stops.
"We have a lot of people that ride the bus everyday," Stegeman said. "They rely on it to get to work, they rely on it to get to school, get to the grocery store, get to the doctor, so it's really important that we try to minimize how long we do this."
The original system had six running routes. The new system is now three alternating routes:
- The Green (High Street East) route and Gold (High Street West) route now alternate, forming one combined route.
- The Black (Capitol Mall) route and Orange (Missouri Boulevard) route now alternate, forming one combined route.
- The Blue (Southwest) route and Red (Business 50 East) route now alternate, forming one combined route.
Right now, Jefferson City's Human Resources Department is working on solutions, one being newspaper advertisements. Enjoli Dixon, a new committee member, offered ideas including finding workers in shelters, rehabilitation programs, and graduating high school students going into trade programs.
Stegeman says the alternate routes will hopefully be temporary. It will take several months to return back to normal due to driver training. The starting pay is $15.81 an hour, and tops at $23 an hour.
"We have one person that is interested now in a full-time position, and a couple in the part-time position. We are trying to setup some interviews to get these things rolling," Stegeman said.
Commuters are encouraged to use JEFFTRAN's live bus map to adjust to the changes.
"We have advertisements in the bus and in the bus shelters. We encourage people to use that, a lot of people do use it, and it makes it a lot easier on them," Stegeman said.