JEFFERSON CITY – Those looking for a way to kick off the holiday season and give back to the community can head to Rotary Centennial Park on Thursday.
JC Parks will hold a lighting ceremony for the Mayor’s Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. It also partners with the Salvation Army for the event. People who attend are encouraged to bring items to donate to those in need during the holiday season.
Curtiss Hartley, the mid-Missouri Salvation Army regional coordinator, said Christmas time is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“We raise money for our entire budget,” Hartley said. “But of course, we use it at Christmas time to help families, children get toys.”
The JC Parks Program Manager, Phil Stiles, said he expects a large part of the community to come out and celebrate.
“With the nice weather, I’m anticipating probably 500 to 600 people,” Stiles said.
Even though hundreds of people are expected to gather, Stiles said donations in the past haven’t been as popular as he would like.
“I think just getting the word out is the biggest obstacle,” Stiles said. “We still encourage people to bring food items, non-perishable food items, clothes, unwrapped toys.”
Hartley said the Salvation Army is also looking for donations to help families stay warm throughout the winter.
“Warm hats and gloves, and scarves and coats,” Hartley said. “Those are very needed right now.”
Hartley said the Salvation Army will accept both new and used donations like clothes and toys.
“We will take whatever someone has to give to us. Absolutely,” Hartley said.
In addition to donations, Hartley said there are more ways community members can help those in need.
“Volunteers are a really important part of what we do,” Hartley said. “There are lots of opportunities that we have during the Christmas season.”
For a list of volunteer opportunities, visit the Salvation Army’s website.
The Mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will also feature music, a food truck and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Cherry Hill Magic Tree in Columbia will also hold a festival and lighting ceremony on Thursday. Santa, face painting, balloon animals, hayrides and food trucks will be at the tree from 5 to 8 p.m. The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.