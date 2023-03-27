JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City woman faces seven charges after she was accused of using a box knife in a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.
Tiffany Harris, 33, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Ravenwood Drive around 1:20 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller claimed Harris forced entry into an apartment and attacked the caller's boyfriend with a box knife, according to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
Court documents say Harris and the victim were previously in a relationship and share a child together. She called and asked the victim for a ride home, but he refused and fell asleep.
The victim was awoken when Harris allegedly kicked the front door open. He tried to block her entry, and that's when she showed a box knife and began cutting him, according to court documents.
The victim had several small cuts on his neck, arm and torso, and refused medical attention, court documents said.
Deputies said the physical appearance of the victim and residence were consistent with his version of events.
The witness provided a similar statement, and said she grabbed her child, locked herself in the bathroom and called 911, court documents said.
When deputies arrived, the victim was attempting to subdue Harris. She was then detained pending an investigation.
Deputies found that Harris had children at her own residence without adult care. Jefferson City police officers found three children were left unattended.
"It could not be determined how long the juveniles had been left unattended, but due to the ages (11, 5 and 1) and lack of supervision prior to the incident, their being left unsupervised while Harris went out drinking, were placed in a situation in which one or all three of the children could have suffered mental or physical injury or neglect," responding deputies wrote in a probable cause statement.
Harris was taken to the Cole County Jail where she remains without bond. She appeared for an arraignment Monday afternoon where she pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. She will appear for a bond review hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.