MID-MISSOURI − A Jefferson City woman was arrested after a vehicle chase through Cole and Boone counties Tuesday morning.
According to Jefferson City Police, an officer initiated the chase because they recognized the plates of Erin Stark, 36, who had a felony no bond warrant for her arrest.
A woman is in custody after a high speed chase through Hartsburg. JCPD says the woman has felony charges and is now in custody. Officials are working to recover the car after it caught on fire, but no one was injured. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fiHAr69Ezq— Julie Koharik (@JulieKoharikTV) November 16, 2021
The chase began on northbound US Highway 63 from Jefferson City into Boone County and lasted about an hour and a half. Officers deployed a tire deflation device at South Hart Creek Road and South Jemerson Creek Road, a news release said.
The chase ended after Starke drove through a backyard and into a wooded area in the 4700 block of Soft Pit Hill Road in Hartsburg. Stark continued to resist arrest after crashing her vehicle, but ultimately, police took Stark to Cole County Jail.
The police department is submitting new charges to the Cole County prosecutor including resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.
JCPD was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Ashland Police Department.