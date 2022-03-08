JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman is in custody for her alleged role in a fight involving her teenage son that left another teen seeking medical attention.
According to probable cause documents, Donaca Nelson arrived at a vacant parking lot on Clark Lane in Jefferson City with her teenage son on Feb. 28, so that her son could fight another teenage boy. The two teens, both 14, had previously arranged to settle a dispute with a physical fight. Two witnesses joined the other teen.
Documents say several others arrived to support Nelson's son. During the fight, the other teen knocked Nelson's son to the ground. Documents say Nelson then pulled him away from her son and began "slashing movements" toward him with a small pocket knife. He told detectives that Nelson cut his right hand and left a "severe laceration" on the left side of his face.
The teen told detectives that he left the scene after being cut and received medical treatment. Another teen who supported him at the scene corroborated his story, adding that Nelson at one point showed a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and told the teens she would shoot them.
On March 4, detectives arrested Nelson at her home on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. According to probable cause documents, she denied being involved in the incident but admitted that her son had ongoing problems with other teens. She said she would defend him from anyone looking to harm him.
Documents say Nelson has previous convictions for second-degree assault and arrests for armed criminal action.
As of Tuesday, online record show Nelson is officially charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. She had an arraignment hearing on Monday.