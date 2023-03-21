JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was arrested Friday evening in the wake of a domestic disturbance.
The woman was located after the Jefferson City Police Department said it received 911 calls about a male subject bleeding and knocking on the doors at the 1100 block of East McCarty Street.
Police later found a man suffering from puncture wounds after detaining the woman at the residence, according to a press release. The man was transported for treatment, while the woman declined.
Officers additionally located an unharmed child inside of the home. An attempt to clean the residence had been made, according to the department.
The woman admitted to being in an altercation with the man upon questioning, however maintains she was acting in self-defense.
The female is awaiting charges at the Cole County Jail for first-degree domestic assault, second-degree endangerment of a child, tampering with physical evidence and armed criminal action. Her identity was not released by JCPD.