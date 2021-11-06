JEFFERSON CITY - One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a motor vehicle crash on the 2100 block of Route C early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, 30-year-old Kristina Pont was killed after hitting a semi-truck and trailer.
Pont was driving eastbound on Route C in a 2020 Ford Fusion, and 52-year-old Lee Hardin was traveling westbound in 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer when the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m.
According to scene evidence and witnesses, Pont drove into the left turn lane headed for westbound traffic on Route C. Hardin was also moving from the westbound driving lane of Route C into the designated left turn lane to southbound Idlewood Road.
Police said Pont was not wearing a seatbelt with the Ford Fusion hit the semi-truck and trailer. Hardin reported wearing a seat belt, and EMS took him to a hospital for minor injuries.
The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.