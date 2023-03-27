JEFFERSON CITY − A driver involved in a crash Monday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
The crash happened happened in the area of Highway 179 and Cole Junction Road around 8:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
Kelley Clark, 37, of Jefferson City, was driving south on Highway 179, crossed the center line and drove into oncoming traffic, according to a preliminary investigation by the JCPD's Traffic Unit.
Timothy Wilson, 44, of Jamestown, was driving north on the highway and attempted to avoid the crash by veering to the left, into the southbound lanes, according to JCPD.
Clark's vehicle struck the passenger side of Wilson's vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Neither driver was injured, and both were wearing seatbelts.
Police say Clark was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.
No charges related to the crash have been filed as of 5 p.m. Monday. According to online records, Clark was arrested and cited in February with DWI - drug intoxication, after a red light violation.