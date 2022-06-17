COLE COUNTY - A crash in Cole County Thursday left a Jefferson City woman dead.
According to a crash report, Mary Chegwidden, 84, was traveling east on Hamman Drive in a Buick. The crash occurred when the she attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 54 and failed to yield to a Subaru driven by Shaun McClure, 40.
McClure then struck Chegwidden's vehicle, the report said. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Subaru and Buick were both totaled.
Chegwidden was taken to Capital Region Hospital by ambulance where she pronounced dead. McClure suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital by Cole County ambulance.
This is the fourth fatality crash for the month of June and the 35th in this year for Troop F.