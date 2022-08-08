JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson city woman was killed in a three-car vehicle accident Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC.
Chantelle Gianino, 24, was riding her motorcycle when it was struck by another car, whose driver was attempting to change lanes. Gianino was ejected from her motorcycle as a result.
Another rider on a separate motorcycle, 24-year-old Zion Grimes, was also ejected from his vehicle.
Gianino was killed, while Grimes suffered only minor injuries.
Mary Redel, a tattoo apprentice and close friend of Gianino, had planned to see her a day after the crash.
“She had an appointment to come and see me on Saturday, but passed away Friday,” Redel said.
Redel said that Chantelle was a great friend to everyone.
“She was very charismatic and caring and loved everyone she met,” Redel said.
Gianino's death was the 44th fatality in Missouri's Troop F for the year. The troop has investigated six crashes involving motorcycles in the last five days, a concerning sign for state troopers.
A reason for the increased fatality rates in Missouri may stem from helmets. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, only 45% of drivers regularly wear their helmets.
The crash report in Gianino's case indicated she was not wearing a helmet when she was killed. The report also indicated that Grimes, who survived with minor injuries, was wearing a helmet.
“Make sure you’re always wearing your helmet,” Redel advised, "especially at night. You never know what’s out there.”
Missouri ranks 7th in the nation in motorcycle fatalities.